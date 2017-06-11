A high school graduate who fled the Fort McMurray fires last year on her horse is grateful for the weeks she spent in a Corner Brook classroom during that chaotic year.

Jada Polem had her high school graduation on June 8 and 9 from Holy Trinity Catholic High in Fort McMurray.

But Polem finished out her Grade 11 year in the spring of 2016 by attending Corner Brook Regional High.

The teenager's parents are both from Corner Brook.

Polem recently sent a bouquet of flowers and a keepsake book to the Corner Brook school as a gesture of gratitude.

"I figured that if they opened their arms to let me come to school, I could at least send them some type of thanks," Polem told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

@cbrh received flowers/ book from a student impacted by the fires in Alberta last spring who came to our school to finish the year.

Polem said her time in Corner Brook was a challenge because the school system is different from Alberta's and she was picking up courses so late in the school year.

She said it was also difficult to really connect with people, after being through such a traumatic experience.

"It's hard for anyone to be able to relate if they didn't experience it. They tried to be there for me, but it was still difficult."

Return to Fort McMurray

Polem is glad she returned to Fort McMurray to finish her high school education and graduate with friends.

"This graduation year seems a little more special, just because last year's didn't get to have a graduation," she said.

'It's changed things in all the ways.' - Jada Polem

She said her graduation feels more important because her classmates realize they're lucky to be home in McMurray.

Many will recognize Polem from a photo taken during the evacuation, in which she rode her horse to safety.

The only way for Jada Polem to get her horse Mya to safety during the Fort McMurray fire was to ride her out of town. (Submitted)

She said everything is different now for all who went through those scary days.

"It's changed things in all the ways, whether it's how people interact now, how people take things for granted, and how just everyone needs to be there for each other and help each other out."

Gratitude inspires career plans

As for her future plans, Polem said her decision to be a paramedic was inspired in part by the fire and the role of first responders.

"They really showed how much their job actually means and how much they are necessary within a community."

Meanwhile, Polem said she won't forget the kindness showed to her by her other high school, Corner Brook Regional High.

"Thank you for letting me come, as well as being nice about it all."