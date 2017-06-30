On the eve of the food fishery, the only small-boat launch with a slipway in St. John's harbour is being closed to recreational boats.

It isn't a popular decision but it's a potential life-and-death one, warns the Fort Amherst Harbour Authority.

"Over the last few years, it's become so congested with commercial vessels," said Glen Winslow, president of the harbour authority.

"There is a lot of small kids in some of these boats going in around here, and in some of these big trucks and forklifts, it's a [hard] job to see them, so in the best interest of safety, that was the thing for us to do," he said.

Winslow said when the food fishery gets underway on Saturday, the gates at the entrance to the Fort Amherst small boat basin will be opened only to commercial boats.

"In other years, yes, there had been a lot of recreational users and when they come in, they're also over here where the off-loading is occurring, that's where they would be filleting their fish and cleaning everything up," said Winslow.

He said normally the first day of the recreational food fishery would see 20 boats in the area by 8 a.m. That, along with commercial vessels, cars and trucks adds up to a big squeeze in the space.

Winslow says the hustle and bustle of recreational boats, commercial vessels, large trucks, cars, plus people, are making the space unsafe.

"The problem is that the facility is too small to handle everything that's happening here now," he added.

Harbour extension 'long overdue'

Winslow said the push to extend the harbour to accommodate both the commercial and recreational industries goes back to 2007.

"We were told that there was an extension going to this facility, where the off-loading was going somewhere else," he said.

But a dispute over the federal land needed for that extension drags on, according to Winslow.

"One branch of the federal government won't transfer the ownership of the land over to the other one to do the project," he said.

The recreational food fishery is something many people look forward to in Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

Glen Critch, vice-chair of the Fort Amherst Harbour Authority, insisted the move is not meant to punish recreational food fishery enthusiasts.

"My biggest fear is that people will not understand, because they are so used to coming here ... It's not an easy choice," he said.

"What we are trying to get across to people right now is the importance of someone's life has to take priority — and that's what we are afraid of down here, an accident could happen."

Winslow, too, said a worst-case scenario outweighs the inconvenience the closure may cause.

"Can you imagine if someone got run over by a tractor trailer — especially a little kid or a tourist, and we knew it was happening and did nothing about it?"