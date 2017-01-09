A member of then-premier Paul Davis's staff, who flagged Don Dunphy's social media post and sent it to police, testified at the inquiry into the 59-year-old's shooting death Monday.

Donna Ivey was a communications specialist in the premier's office in April 2015. She flagged the tweet that resulted in Const. Joe Smyth visiting Dunphy's Mitchells Brook home on Easter Sunday 2015.

"I read over them maybe two or three times in context. I really wasn't sure what he was getting at it may have taken me five, 10 minutes," she said.

Ivey sent this Dunphy tweet to Const. Joe Smyth, a member of the premier's security detail:

"@SandyRCollins @PremierOfNL @ShermanDowney won't mention names this time. 2 prick dead MHAs might have good family members I may hurt #nlpoli"

Here are the tweets that got Don Dunphy in trouble #dunphy pic.twitter.com/TOUAUfSNOJ — @CBCMarkQuinn

At the inquiry, lawyer Erin Breen asked Ivey when Dunphy was tweeting about "2 dead prick MHAs" did you think he was referring to Premier Davis and Mr. Collins?

"No, not at all," said Ivey.

'I'm not sure what he meant. I'm still confused by it.' - Donna Ivey

"Have you had time to go back and read them? Today, do you see that there was a quite innocuous interpretation of the language that he was using?" asked Breen, who is representing Dunphy's daughter Meghan's family at the inquiry.

"Again, I'm not sure what he meant. I'm still confused by it and I would probably do the same thing today," responded Ivey.

Ivey said she was flagging a tweet of concern but it wasn't her job to interpret the meaning of the tweet.

"But the language was so strong that I thought it warranted a review by those who knew what they were doing," she said.

Smyth drove to Mitchells Brook

Days after reading Dunphy's tweet, Smyth went to Dunphy's home in Mitchells Brook — about 100 kilometres southwest of St. John's — to investigate. He previously told CBC News in an email that he was there to carry out "proactive policing" and "establish a rapport with Dunphy."

RNC officer Joe Smyth was at the hearings of the inquiry into the death of Donald Dunphy on Jan. 9th. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In police reports, Smyth says they spoke for about 15 minutes before Dunphy became angry and reached for a gun.

Smyth said in response, he drew his service pistol and fired at Dunphy four times.Three of those bullets hit Dunphy — one in the chest and two in the head.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday.