Bristol's Hope forest fire out while one in Terra Nova continues to burn

A forest fire that threatened homes in Bristol's Hope, near Harbour Grace in Conception Bay North, is out.

Fire crews remain on scene putting out a number of hot spots, but the evacuation order has been lifted, according to a release sent by the Harbour Grace RCMP.

The road into Bristol's Hope has been reopened, but only to residents returning to their homes, the release said.

Another fire, which has been burning near Terra Nova since 4 p.m. has levelled two cabins, according to Eric Young, provincial duty officer for the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources.

Young said the wind is blowing the flames north away from the community. The fire has covered about 50 hectares of black spruce and bog and several water bombers are on the scene, he said.

Homes were evacuated near Bristol's Hope but residents are now able to return. (Louise Pynn/Facebook)

The second fire started after 5:30 p.m. and is burning near Bristol's Hope, near Harbour Grace, in Conception Bay North.

RCMP have evacuated several homes and closed off a street in the community, according to Young.

A water bomber is also in that area.