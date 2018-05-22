Family watches crews fight forest fire near camper on May 24 weekend

Dwayne Legge and his family didn't expect to get a front-row seat to a forest fire during their May 24 weekend, but that's exactly what happened when they arrived at their camper in New Harbour.

Legge said a water bomber and helicopter spent four hours dousing the flames, leaving a large charred area near the family's camper.

A water bomber douses the site of a forest fire near the Legge's family camper in New Harbour over the long weekend. (Submitted by Dwayne Legge)

The family stayed but remained as alert, he said.

Members of the Seaside Volunteer Fire Department and forestry officials were also on hand.

Niki Legge and her daughter Emma pose with a safety message as a water bomber douses flames behind their camper. (Submitted by Dwayne Legge)

According to provincial fire duty officer Eric Young, there have been a total of 49 forest fires since the season began, 38 of which have been in the eastern portion of the island.

Young said all of the fires have been caused by humans.

Volunteer firefighters on the scene of a forest fire in New Harbour over the weekend. The fire has been extinguished but burned several hectares of land. (Submitted by Dwayne Legge)

About 100 hectares have been burned by the fires, Young said. In the case of the fire in New Harbour, just a couple hectares were left charred.

To date, all of the fires have been extinguished.