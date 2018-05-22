Family watches crews fight forest fire near camper on May 24 weekend
Legge family on alert as fire burned near New Harbour
Dwayne Legge and his family didn't expect to get a front-row seat to a forest fire during their May 24 weekend, but that's exactly what happened when they arrived at their camper in New Harbour.
Legge said a water bomber and helicopter spent four hours dousing the flames, leaving a large charred area near the family's camper.
The family stayed but remained as alert, he said.
Members of the Seaside Volunteer Fire Department and forestry officials were also on hand.
According to provincial fire duty officer Eric Young, there have been a total of 49 forest fires since the season began, 38 of which have been in the eastern portion of the island.
Young said all of the fires have been caused by humans.
About 100 hectares have been burned by the fires, Young said. In the case of the fire in New Harbour, just a couple hectares were left charred.
To date, all of the fires have been extinguished.