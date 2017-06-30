The forest fire burning west of Muskrat Falls in Labrador is now estimated to cover an area roughly 609 hectares, nearly three times larger than initial estimates.

The updated measurement is based on GPS tracking, according to the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources. Despite the significant jump in reported size, it says the fire has not grown since Thursday.

The blaze is still being labelled as out of control, but is now 60 per cent contained.

It is burning near the Edward's Brook area of central Labrador, about 40 kilometres west of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

No threat to town, power lines

The provincial forest fire duty officer Boyd Pittman told CBC News the town and the nearby power lines were in no immediate danger.

"Any smoke and threat is away from infrastructure and away from town," said Pittman.

Ground crews had been working to contain the north and northeastern portion of the fire Friday morning, while a water bomber focused on the southeastern section. Pittman told CBC the water bomber was redeployed to the eastern perimeter of the blaze Friday afternoon.

It hasn't been determined what started the fire. Pittman said the priority is to first get it under control.

"That'll be investigated after," he said. "The focus now is on tackling the fire."