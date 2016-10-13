A Mount Pearl woman who was having issues with her Ford Fusion Hybrid says the company has helped her find a solution to her problem.

Lisa Sweeney told CBC Investigates in September that a white, milky sludge kept building up in her car's oil cap.

Ford Canada told Sweeney that she wasn't using her gas engine enough, and to fix the problem, she should routinely drive her car at highway speeds for 15 to 30 minutes, with the defroster on maximum.

Now Sweeney says the company has kept its promise of working towards a solution. Both sides had been in negotiations since the story aired last month.

On Tuesday, they finalized a deal. Sweeney drove a brand new 2016 gas-powered Ford Fusion off the lot.

Acquired new vehicle

Sweeney says she was able to trade in her hybrid vehicle at Cabot Ford, and combined with incentives from both the local dealership and head office, she was given an excellent deal on her new vehicle.

Sweeney had originally requested that Ford buy back her vehicle, but she says that was not an option — so this was the next best thing.

She says she's happy that she now has a car that she can rely on.

Sweeney credited the CBC Investigates story with putting pressure on Ford to fix her situation.

Ford Canada did not respond to messages before deadline.