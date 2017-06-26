As funerals were being held Monday for the two men who died following a steel tower collapse on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula a week ago, questions about what caused the tragedy remain unanswered.

"We expect to have an update in the next couple of days," a Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC.

Jared Moffat, 34, of Prince Albert, Sask., and Timothy McLean, 31, of Nipigon, Ont., were killed June 19 while working on a new transmission line between the Bay d'Epoir generating station in the interior of Newfoundland and the western Avalon Peninsula.

They were working on a tower just west of Come by Chance when sources say it collapsed.

Work on other towers along the new transmission line from the Avalon Peninsula to Bay d'Espoir is now at a standstill. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The two men were employed by the main contractor, Forbes Bros. Ltd., a company based in Edmonton, Alta.

Neither the company nor officials with Hydro or the province's energy corporation, Nalcor Energy, have released any details about the incident, saying an investigation is ongoing.

Work on other towers along the nearly 200-kilometre transmission line has been halted temporarily.

Dozens of workers are now off the job, and some have returned to their homes outside the province to be with their families.

A spokesperson for Forbes said the company would not be commenting Monday because officials were attending the funerals.

A self-declared spiritualist

Moffat was father to a young son, and his obituary says his job as a lineman "brought a smile to his face" after a challenging career as a corrections officer.

He was described as multi-talented, friendly and a self-declared spiritualist. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener who willingly shared with others.

"Jared was a force to be reckoned with, a true conversationalist, a lover and a fighter ... a true Casanova, a helper, a healer, a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a very good friend to many, his infectious laugh will be missed by all," his obituary reads.

McLean was 'life of the party'

McLean was married and was a father to three children.

"As proud as he was of his job, his family was his greatest achievement," his obituary reads.

"Tim enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and playing baseball. He had a love of life and lived every day to the fullest. Always the life of the party, making new friends everywhere he went."

According to Hydro's website, the new transmission line is expected to cost nearly $300 million, and is scheduled for completion in October.