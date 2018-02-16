The old show business expression "break a leg" is supposed to offer good luck to an actor, but they aren't supposed to take it literally.

Unfortunately that's what happened to 17-year-old Andrew Hepditch of O'Donel High in Mount Pearl, who's playing the lead in the school's production of the musical Footloose.

But the show of support he's gotten from his fellow students, teachers and everyone involved in the show since the accident is overwhelming for Andrew and his family.

Broken dreams

Andrew was set to play the role of Ren McCormack, the main character made famous by Kevin Bacon in the 1984 Footloose film.

Last Tuesday after school, he decided to practice the play's roller-skating scene at home, but unfortunately the stopper came off one of his skates and he took a bad fall, breaking his tibia and fibula bones.

Andrew Hepditch recovers in hospital after having surgery to help mend two broken bones in his leg. (Submitted by Sean Hepditch)

After surgery, he's in no shape to dance around on stage for the show, scheduled to run Feb 22 to 24.

With a cast of 66 students ready to perform, Andrew was devastated.

"He said 'I ruined it for everybody. All that hard work', and he got pretty distraught," Andrew's dad Sean Hepditch told the St. John's Morning Show.

The show must go on

Having the lead actor in hospital with a broken leg a week before showtime cast dark clouds over the production, but some of the organizing teachers held a conference call and came up with a plan.

"They made a decision that the school was going to go ahead with the show anyway, even if Andrew had to do it in a wheelchair," Hepditch said.

Teachers and students were able to reschedule shows for Footloose from February to late March, which required ticket refunds and poster changes. (Facebook/O'Donel High presents Footloose the Musical)

Tickets were refunded for planned performances at the Arts and Culture Centre and the show was rescheduled for March 23-25 at the Holy Heart Theatre.

"It's very touching that all these people did this for my son. Even the Arts and Culture Centre said it's all about the kids," Hepditch said.

"Andrew was going to be the star of the show but these teachers and these kids became the real stars — because they stood up for him."

Footloose leads Brianna Hepditch (Ariel) and Andrew Hepditch (Ren) - no relation -pose for a promotional photo for Footloose, now on stage at Holy Heart March 23-25. (Facebook/O'Donel High presents Footloose the Musical)

The new schedule will give Hepditch five weeks to heal, but it's most likely he will still be performing in a wheelchair or on crutches.

His father said he still can't believe the effort that went in to accommodating Andrew's accident.

"It's a heartwarming story, and we need more of these," he said. "In my lifetime I've never seen it and we may never see it again."