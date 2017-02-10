A man who tried to drive away, then run away, from police in St. John's has been arrested and a stolen vehicle seized.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tried to stop a vehicle in the centre city area around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The driver only stopped after a short chase, but got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers found the man a short time later and he was arrested without incident.

It turns out the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen.

The 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, two counts of theft under $5,000 and breaches.

He was held overnight to appear in provincial court Friday.