Food fishery open for 39 days in 2018, down from 46 in 2017

From Saturday to Monday all summer, people in Newfoundland and Labrador can fish to their heart's content — for up to five fish per day.

The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans on Tuesday announced that the recreational groundfish fishery will be open for 39 days in 2018: every weekend, Saturday through Monday, from June 30 through to Sept. 3. The fall season will be nine days, from Sept. 22 to Sept. 30.

That's down from 46 days in 2017, a year that saw lower catch rates and lingering sea ice contributing to a drop in participation.

Fishers are limited to five groundfish per day, including cod, with a maximum boat limit of 15. Tour boat operators, though, are eligible to apply for an increased trip limit.

As usual, the fishery limits angling gear and handlines to three hooks. Traditional jiggers aren't allowed, unless they have only a single hook. Fish may be bled and gutted while at sea, but skinning and sectioning at sea is not allowed.

Fishing is permitted from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset.

