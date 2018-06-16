Community food drive helps Mount Pearl food banks cope with growing demand

Demand is up at the food bank at Mary Queen of the World Parish, and Bob Lovett, its president, can quantify that.

"I was purchasing before roughly in allocations of eight dozen, now we have to purchase everything in allocations of 10 dozen," he said.

Struggling with demand

That extra need adds up in an overwhelming way when a shrinking group of parishioners are responsible for the majority of monetary donations.

Both church-based food banks in Mount Pearl have been struggling to keep up.

Dave Aker is the mayor of Mount Pearl (Katie Breen/CBC)

And after the issue was publicized, a food drive was organized.

Volunteers, including Mount Pearl's mayor, Dave Aker, went door-to-door Saturday, soliciting donations.

"We had over 100 volunteers. It's brought in a lot of food," the mayor said.

"The call went out to the community and, like usual, the community has answered that call."

"Oh my God almighty, it makes an awful difference, especially with the demand," Lovett said as donated non-perishables were being packed away.

"We buy probably $3,000 worth of food in a month, and if that can be cut by half, it makes a big difference in the demand in our money."

Some of the donations that came in as a result of Saturday's food drive. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Two years ago, Mary Queen of the World was providing roughly 100 hampers a month, now it's 120, according to Lovett.

"The economy is in hard shape, the light bills are going through the roof, according to the news media," he said, listing factors contributing to the increased need he's seeing.

"People are unemployed … people that have a job today, they mightn't have a job in six months time and everybody is financially nervous."