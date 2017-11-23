The owner of a family-run airline in central Newfoundland is taking a business risk by offering regular return flights from Gander to Fogo island.

'It's not to replace anything, it's to augment the service that presently exists on Fogo Island.' - Pat White

Pat White of Exploits Valley Air Services (EVAS) said he's had the idea since he used to fly back and forth to Fogo years ago, landing on a frozen pond for an old airline he used to work for.

Now. given the ferry woes and long waits to get across to Fogo, he thinks the time is right to offer a regular commercial flight.

"My heart breaks for the situation in Fogo Island and for the people who have to line up for the ferry," White told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

"I really feel the time is right now. We have the right aircraft, the right platform, they have a runway in Fogo now which they didn't back in the day and this aircraft is very well suited to be operating in and out of a 3,000-foot runway."

Exploits Valley Air Services (EVAS) is a family-owned business based in Gander that offers a flight school (known as Gander Flight Training), sightseeing flights, maintenance and operates commercial passenger flights in Atlantic Canada on behalf of Air Canada, as part of the Air Canada Express brand. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The aircraft is a brand new Twin Otter that will be dedicated to the Fogo-Gander run. It can carry 17 passengers and would also be able to act as a courier for small packages. A new airstrip was built on Fogo Island several years ago, but until now was mostly used by chartered flights.

White isn't ready to declare that the service will be a money maker, but said he's willing to take a risk on offering it. He suspects there are enough people who would use it for hospital appointments, shopping trips, accessing government services and more.

Winter trial

The plan is to try it out this winter, and White said if it can survive that slow season, he's confident it can survive well into the future.

"I'm dipping my toe in the tub and I'm hoping it's going to work," he said. "At some point in time someone has to make the decision and we've decided that we're going to give this a good shot."

EVAS plans to reveal prices and schedules in the coming weeks, but a one-way ticket should be somewhere between $100 and $140. White said the Fogo residents he's consulted with all believe the rates are reasonable.

Fogo Island as seen by air. Those looking to travel in and out of the island will soon have another option besides ferry. A regular flight service is soon starting, offered by Exploits Valley Air Services (EVAS). (Flickr/Axel Drainville)

He said he doesn't intend for the flight service to be a replacement for the Fogo Island ferry, but sees it more as an alternate option for those willing to spend a bit more for faster and more convenient access to central Newfoundland.

"We hope that it really helps with the transportation issues," he said. "It's not to replace anything, it's to augment the service that presently exists on Fogo Island."