Two of the ferries serving Fogo Island and Bell Island remain docked this morning as protests about their scheduling continues.

"It's unbelievable. People are trying to get home to funerals, doctors appointments, diabetics in the lineup being sick and everything else, and they won't release that ferry and let it come pick up the traffic," said Eugene Nippard, a citizen's representative on Fogo Island's Transportation Committee.

"I think it's insane."

Here's the lineup this afternoon at Farewell. Only problem: no ferry. It's day 2 without service on Fogo Island-Change Islands run. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/HUY6Xk1Igx — @GarrettBarry

Following protests on Bell Island blocking the MV Legionnaire from leaving for the Fogo Island – Change Islands run, protesters on Fogo Island are blocking the MV Beaumont Hamel from moving to Bell Island.

Nippard told CBC's Central Morning Show that his group will be meeting Friday to determine whether the protests will continue.

Mechanical issues, route re-jigs and protests

The trouble started when the MV Veteran, a ferry running from Farewell to Fogo Island and Change Islands, had mechanical issues and had to be taken off the run.

To take the Veteran's place, the government reassigned the MV Legionnaire, which usually does the Portugal Cove – Bell Island route.

Bell Island protesters blocked the MV Legionnaire's departure to Fogo Island. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The MV Beaumont Hamel was set to take up all of the Bell Island runs.

But protests erupted on Bell Island in response to the plan, and a solution was reached after several days: the Legionnaire would service the Fogo Island – Change Islands route, while the Beaumont Hamel and Flanders would service Bell Island.

Now protestors on Fogo Island, who did not get the changes to the proposed schedule they demanded, are blocking the Beaumont Hamel from leaving Fogo Island to head to Bell Island. Some residents are using small speed boats to take people back and forth.

Three small motor boats pulled into the dock at Farewell at about noon today. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/XI38cLjOtc — @GarrettBarry

The provincial government said the changes they requested were too costly.

In response to their protest, Nippard said the Department of Transportation and Works will not allow the Legionnaire to sail until protesters let the Beaumont Hamel make its way to Bell Island.

'A bad day for the Liberal party'

Nippard said the Bell Island protesters had the support of their MHA, but that no politicians are backing the group from Fogo Island.

"It's a bad day for the Liberal Party in Newfoundland, and unfortunately, and I'm a Liberal," he said.

"They got a double standard for a different parts of the province and the Fogo Island people are just so upset, they can't believe it. Their MHA is not behind them, their mayor is not behind them, and their chair is not behind them."

The MV Legionnaire and the MV Beaumont Hamel are tied up next to each other, because protesters on Fogo Island want an improved schedule before they let the Beaumont Hamel travel to Bell Island. (Submitted by Kristine Howse)

Nippard said the Fogo Island protesters are meeting Friday to discuss their next steps.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Works said air service has been arranged for stranded people in case of an emergency and that the department is considering all options to get the Legionnaire and Beamont Hamel back into service as quickly as possible.