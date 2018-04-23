Fogo air service finally off the ground

A scheduled air service to Fogo Island had its inaugural flight Monday, bringing 18 passengers from Gander.

The new service to the island — where most people get back and forth on a provincial government ferry — will run three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with two return flights.

Operator Exploits Valley Air Service (EVAS) is charging $125 one way for the 15-minute flight, and believes enough people will pay for the convenience.

"Hospitals, the health board, courts, for example, and then other businesses like the Fogo Island Co-op ... the turnaround worker going to Alberta," said Pat White, EVAS owner.

The Fogo Island Inn, which caters to high-end tourists from around the world looking for an adventure in coastal Newfoundland, is only part of the equation, White said.

"If we pick up some extra work from the inn, I hope that's a bonus."

If the service can be expanded to a daily run, he said cargo and courier items could be added.

"I'm just excited to do it. You just got to give it a shot and see how it goes."

Cost of a drive can add up too

Eugene Nippard, citizens' representative on the Fogo Island Transportation Committee, was on the first flight Monday.

Nippard retired and moved back to the island three years ago, and has been lobbying for a way to rejuvenate the Fogo Island airstrip.

He said people on the island need another option for when the ferry is delayed or out of service because of mechanical problems.

Travellers to Fogo Island will be able to avoid lineups and get to the Gander area a lot faster than by ferry. (CBC)

Nippard said the cost of a plane tickets seems expensive, but it means better connections to other flights out of Gander, so people travelling out of province can avoid hotel bills.

Patients travelling to and from Gander for medical treatment such as dialysis could spend $120 on an hour-long cab ride from the ferry terminal in Farewell, he added.