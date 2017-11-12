The Fogo Island Inn has partnered with Fluevog Shoes to come up with a colourful creation inspired by the rugged island off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

The orange, purple and brown leather women's lace-up shoe, with hints of pink and blue, was designed with an eye on the various shades of lichen growing on the rocky shoreline.

"The oranges, the dark purple, they're all colours that were found on the ground here on Fogo Island so they're all lichen and moss colours that inspired the shoe," said Amanda Decker-Penton, director of guest experience at the Fogo Island Inn, an initiative of the Shorefast Foundation.

The Fogo Island Inn at Joe Batt's Arm on a fall day. You can see the colours that inspired a new shoe that will direct funds to the Shorefast Foundation. (Submitted by Donald Ball)

Half the proceeds from the sale of every pair — which retail for $339 plus tax and $16 shipping — will go to the Shorefast Foundation, a registered charity started in 2003 to promote cultural and economic resilience for Fogo Island and Change Islands.

Decker-Penton said Shorefast is always looking for ways to creatively partner with like-minded organizations, and Fluevog was a perfect fit.

"Fluevog is a Canadian company with a really good reputation, because it makes really good shoes in good places, and their factory is in Portugal which is a traditional fish-trading partner with Fogo Island, so it was a match made in heaven really."

2nd partnership this year

It isn't the first time the Fogo Island Inn has collaborated with Fluevog. The company also designed both a men's and women's shoe for staff uniforms in May.

The shoe design features colours inspired by the various lichens found on Fogo Island. (fogoislandinn.ca)

The proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition shoe — which went on sale Nov. 3 — will be used to fund initiatives of the Shorefast Foundation.

The shoes can be purchased on the Fogo Island Inn and Fluevog websites.