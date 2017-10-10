'Tis the season — the flu season, that is.

Free flu vaccination clinics hosted by the province's four health authorities start Monday, Oct. 23, the Newfoundland and Labrador government announced Tuesday.

Residents can also visit a pharmacy to get their shot.

There are more public clinics this year and the best time to get vaccinated against the flu is from October to December, according to government.

"The seasonal flu vaccine remains available to everyone in the province. We all have a responsibility to keep our families and communities healthy and safe," said Health minister John Haggie in a news release.

Health minister John Haggie told reporters in September that the province has a 'very robust vaccination program.' (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Haggie was on the defensive about flu shots just last month.

Emails acquired by the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association through an access to information request showed the government decided to stop paying physicians each time they give a patient a flu shot — unless it was part of an office visit.

Money saved, bureaucrats said, could cover the costs of expanding the HPV vaccination program to include boys.

"This isn't about cost, this is about scopes of practice. We have a small army of healthcare professionals who are trained and competent at giving flu shots. We have a very small group of family doctors whose skill set is in chronic and complex disease management," Haggie said at a news conference Sept. 7.

Government is reminding people that a flu shot is still available free of charge from their family doctor — doctors just can't bill MCP a separate $17 charge for each vaccination.