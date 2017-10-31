A large crowd of people looking for a flu shot at the Jack Byrne Arena caused Eastern Health to close it down early — sending many away unvaccinated — but it wasn't because the clinic ran out, says the province's health minister.

John Haggie told CBC on Tuesday that the clinic simply didn't have the capacity to handle the sheer number of people who turned out. Normally, he said, the clinic would inoculate about 600 people, but Monday's clinic had done 1,200 before more people started arriving.

Demand way up

"At five o'clock, I think when everybody came home from work, there became a safety concern about the arena," he said.

It's not just the Jack Byrne Arena clinic that has seen a surge of people looking for vaccinations, which began Oct. 23. Haggie said during the first week Eastern Health usually sees around 5,000 people getting vaccinated; this year, about 9,000 people got their shot.

A statement from Eastern Health said the 1,200 is the most they've vaccinated at a clinic to date, and explained the clinic had access only to a limited amount of space inside the arena.

There were about 200 people who couldn't be accommodated, said the statement, which noted that there will be an extra clinic at the arena Nov. 6 from noon to 8 p.m., as well as one that was already scheduled, on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With people being sent home without a shot Monday, Haggie is concerned people will be left with the impression it's too much of a hassle.

Haggie says a clinic at the Jack Byrne Arena had to close early for fire-safety reasons, not for a lack of vaccines. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

But despite the increased demand so far, said Haggie, the province's supply is good.

"We have our orders in, we have more vaccine coming. We normally front-load the process. If as time goes by more is needed, then more will be bought, but we have a plentiful supply of vaccine."

75% needed for herd immunity

Last year about 20 per cent of the population got a flu shot.

Haggie says for herd immunity to work, about 75 per cent of the population needs to get their shot. Such a level provides a measure of protection even to individuals who weren't vaccinated.

"We got that once, with a flu shot, and that [was] H1N1," he said. But the province excels at vaccinating children, he said, with 95 to 98 per cent getting their shots every year.

"What we've got to do, and what might be the case this year, is the big people, the older people are getting up and taking their own advice that they give their children and get a flu shot."

Clinics will run for another three weeks, with plans for a second run in the new year to combat the second wave of flu that normally hits between January and March.