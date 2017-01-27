A thief in Flower's Cove stole thousands of pills, including oxycodone and Demerol, after cutting through the back wall of pharmacy on Thursday night.

Cpl. Deon Dyson, a spokesperson for the Flower's Cove RCMP, says the suspect appears to have used a saw to get himself through the back wall of the Pharmachoice drug store.

"I assume it would be some kind of cordless saw," he said.

The break and enter occurred at about 10 p.m. at the drug store, on Route 430 in Flower's Cove.

Approximately 5,800 pills were taken.

The RCMP are warning the public against unguided use of prescription medication, and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the RCMP.