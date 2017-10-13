Spanning 20 kilometres from Cape Spear to the top of Signal Hill, the Cape to Cabot road race has a reputation in running circles as the toughest race in North America.

But it doesn't scare 79-year-old Florence Barron. She's conquered the route many times before and she's gearing up to do it again this weekend.

"I do have the determination and the desire to do good, so that's me and that's my lifestyle and that's what I love," Barron told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Barron started running when she was 59, taking home a gold medal in her age group in the Tely 10 road race.

Barron ran her first Tely 10 at age 59. And she won. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

"I've always been a fitness fanatic," she said. "Living in Labrador, raising five kids, I never stopped. I loved the outdoors, I just loved doing all the outdoor stuff — skate and swim and slide and you name it."

Her daughter suggested she take a few running clinics with the Running Room. Now she's a regular at the clinics, starting up each May to train for a half marathon and the Cape to Cabot with local running coach Art Meaney.

Blasting through personal bests

Barron isn't just competing. This June she set the record for her age group at the Miquelon 25km event, shaving a full fifteen minutes off her previous time.

She's looking to set a new record at the Cape to Cabot on Sunday, too. It's her last year in the 70-79 age category, and she wants to leave her mark.

Barron says she has always been a 'fitness fanatic.' (Heather Barrett/CBC )

"I thought, 'I think I better work a little harder,'" she said. "So I really committed myself to training and following the program."

Road closures

Sunday's race begins at Cape Spear and follows Blackhead Road through Shea Heights and down along Harbour Drive. Runners then head up Temperance Street and carry on all the way up Signal Hill.

On race day, Blackhead Road will be closed from Warford Road to Cape Spear in both directions from 7:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The exit ramp from Pitts Memorial Drive onto Water Street West will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Signal Hill will be also closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A full list of closures and lane reductions can be found here.