The government has issued a warning about ice jams on the Exploits River near Badger.

Ice levels in the river are predicted to be "very high" on Saturday and Sunday, putting the town at risk of flooding, according to a release sent Friday.

Water is also quite high on Badger Brook right now, the release added.

Residents and visitors to the area are asked to be vigilant.

Badger is just over 30 kilometres west of Grand Falls-Windsor and sits at the top of a large bend in the Exploits.

The town was devastated by floods in 2003, when ice jams on the Exploits forced over 1,000 residents to flee their homes. The flooding destroyed houses, cars, and much of the town's infrastructure.

Badger

Badger is just over 30 kilometres west of Grand Falls. (Google Maps)