The government has issued a warning about ice jams on the Exploits River near Badger.

Ice levels in the river are predicted to be "very high" on Saturday and Sunday, putting the town at risk of flooding, according to a release sent Friday.

Water is also quite high on Badger Brook right now, the release added.

Residents and visitors to the area are asked to be vigilant.

A look at the Exploits River near Badger as of Friday evening.

As you can see, water levels are nearing the top of the river bank. An ice jam advisory has been issued by @MAE_GovNL in the vicinity of Badger, with "very high" ice levels this weekend.https://t.co/AkFi7xA94e#nlwx pic.twitter.com/N9wChFVHdM — @ryansnoddon

Badger is just over 30 kilometres west of Grand Falls-Windsor and sits at the top of a large bend in the Exploits.

The town was devastated by floods in 2003, when ice jams on the Exploits forced over 1,000 residents to flee their homes. The flooding destroyed houses, cars, and much of the town's infrastructure.