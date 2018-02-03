Five residents of the Maple Place area of Pasadena, on Newfoundland's west coast, were evacuated from their homes Saturday morning due to dangerously high water levels.

Crews with Pasadena Fire Rescue and Newfoundland Power were on the scene early Saturday morning, after heavy rain.

By 9:30 a.m., a water rescue team with the volunteer fire department was evacuating five homeowners.

First responders and town employees remained on the scene Saturday afternoon.