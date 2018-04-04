Water main break causes major mess in Bonaventure Avenue area in St. John's

Water was shut off in the Bonaventure Avenue area of St. John's Wednesday morning, after a water main break caused major flooding.

Water was pooling against the front of the Kings Gate Condominiums on Margaret's Place, a cul-de-sac off Newtown Road.

Ray Miller, president of the condominium association, said he was woken up at 5 a.m. after a resident heard a rush of water, "and looked outside their unit and saw a waterfall coming down the rock wall between us and Holy Heart."

A look inside the basement of the retirement home. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Br7yTYTIBv">pic.twitter.com/Br7yTYTIBv</a> —@geoffcbartlett

The source of the flooding is a broken 40-cm main in the area near the Sobeys supermarket and liquor store on Merrymeeting Road, and crews with the City of St. John's were on the scene shortly after 9 a.m. assessing the area.

"It's up about a foot on the garage door, plus our lobby has probably a foot of water in the front entrance," Miller said at 8:30 a.m.

The scene between Holy Heart and King’s Court Condos. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ki7szdokw3">pic.twitter.com/Ki7szdokw3</a> —@geoffcbartlett

Miller said he's never seen anything to this magnitude, although fortunately none of the condo units were damaged and the garage doors seem to have prevented serious damage to vehicles.

"I'm very surprised, being where we're positioned, I never would have thought we would have had a flooding issue since we are up fairly high, and Brother Rice is below us and Bonaventure Avenue is below us," he said.

The condominium board called in Belfor Property Restoration to help mitigate the damage, but Miller said it would take a while to dry out the lobby and replace the gyproc and flooring.

Water freezing into an icy mess. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/QZM70Fze92">pic.twitter.com/QZM70Fze92</a> —@geoffcbartlett

"There's still going to be a substantial effort to get this back to the way it was," he said.

Water was pouring down the hill alongside Holy Heart of Mary High School, and then onto Margaret's Place, before heading to Bonaventure Avenue.

Water seem to be coming from building on Newtown Road, not the condo building itself. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/1VS6bzeM54">pic.twitter.com/1VS6bzeM54</a> —@geoffcbartlett

It was freezing in some spots with the morning's cold temperatures, and crews were heavily salting the area.

A nearby retirement home, the Bonaventure Retirement Centre, was preparing to evacuate its residents with the help of fire and ambulance crews but staff told CBC shortly ater 9 a.m. that no evacuation was needed.