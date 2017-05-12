Flooding has closed a section of Route 520, also known as North West River Road.

The affected area is near Blind Hill, between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and North West River.

Correction: Goose River Bridge (Rte 520) closed due to high water levels. Road remains open to emergency vehicles @TW_GovNL monitoring — @TW_GovNL

The high water levels made some drivers skittish, like Adeel Khan, even before the had been officially shut down.

"It's a small car, it may not make it through ... we're not going through, we're going to come back where we came from, Goose Bay, and maybe wait for another day," Khan told CBC News.

North West River Mayor Derek Montague says emergency vehicles are being escorted through, however the road is closed to all other traffic.

There is no timeline yet on when the road will reopen.