While most people on the west coast were on flood watch over the weekend, two friends decided to have some fun — and they captured it on video.

With temperatures in the double digits and the rain pouring down, they took a new inflatable dinghy for a test run.

"We were kind of bored standing up in my shed," said Stuart Lamb, who suggested to his friend, Andy Sweetland, that "they go for a float, and make the best of it."

Dinghy Fun0:30

So, in a parking lot on Commercial Street in Corner Brook, they tied the dinghy to the front of Sweetland's truck and they went for a paddle, using a shovel as an oar.

Their cell phone camera also picked up the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band song Fishin' in the Dark playing on the radio in their pickup.

The decision to tether the dinghy to the truck was Sweetland's idea.

"If we didn't have him tied on, he'd probably be out in the Bay of Islands," he said.

The duo said they are known for such antics.

Sweetland said after dealing with their own flooding issues at home, "You can only frown for so long."