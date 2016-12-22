The Department of Transportation and Works has to pay $90,000 in fines after being convicted of charges connected to the death of a paint crew member on the highway near Flat Bay two and a half years ago.

Wayne Wall, 41, was setting up road painting signs on the Trans-Canada Highway on the west coast of Newfoundland in July 2013 when he was hit by a truck and died on impact.

In provincial court in Stephenville on Thursday, the department was convicted of five safety violations in connection with Wall's death and ordered to pay a total of $90,000 in fines.

$75K for safety audit, support group

Of the total, $75,000 has been earmarked for a third party safety audit of the department. The audit is not expected to cost that much, so the court has stipulated that any remainder be divided among two groups.

Seventy-five per cent will go to Threads of Life, which describes itself as an association for workplace tragedy family support on its website, and 25 per cent will go to Workplace N.L.

Five fines including victim surcharges were also levied totalling $15,000.

The department pleaded guilty to the five occupational health and safety breaches in October, including failing to ensure the health of workers and failing to establish a safety program.