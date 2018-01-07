The chief of the Flat Bay Band wants her community to distance itself from the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band , and apply to deliver benefits to status members on their own terms instead.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Chief Liz LaSaga wrote that after standing by and watching member after member of her community be denied Qalipu status, she says it's in the band's best interest to "request our pro-rated portion of funds and programs to administer the status-related programs to our people, ourselves."

The Flat Bay Band operates the No'kmagq Village, a self-governed indigenous community founded in 1972 on Newfoundland's west coast.

There's no legislative agreement between the federal government and Flat Bay, and the band currently relies on successful grant applications to run the town day to day.

LaSaga says members of the band still have to approve her motion before the band can move on to formally making a request to the government.

"I can't just decide to do this. I have to get support from my own people too."

If the motion gets past the band and is approved by the federal government, LaSaga said it would mean all Qalipu status-holding members of the No'kmaq Village would get their benefits from the Flat Bay Band instead.

Members of the Flat Bay Band who were denied Qalipu status in 2017 would not see that change under this agreement.

"It's not like we're adding programs, it's not like we're getting money to self-govern, it's just that we're saying, OK, give us our share of the money you get to run health benefits and school benefits, and we'll take care of our people ourselves," she said.

Not satisfied with Qalipu approval process

The move to assert independence comes for two reasons, said LaSaga.

First, she says, an agreement between Flat Bay and the federal government is long overdue.

"We needed it 40 years ago. We helped Qalipu, everybody, organize, and Flat Bay being a major mentor in the province and a major provider, we got missed when Qalipu signed as a landless band."

Second, she fears the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band will fall apart over questions about fraudulent applications and who gets approved — or rejected — for status.

Enrolment an 'embarassing situation'

LaSaga wrote on Facebook that while she believes the band itself is an excellent service provider, and that she respects the integrity of Qalipu Chief Brendan Mitchell, seeing many of her people denied status has forced her hand.

She says making this move is a necessary step for the future of her band.

"We don't want to be involved with the embarrassing situation that the Qalipu enrolment is in," she said. "It allows us to maintain our credibility while Qalipu is losing credibility every day."

When reached for comment, Qalipu Nation Chief Brendan Mitchell said he hadn't read LaSaga's statement yet, and said he wishes her and the Flat Bay Band well in their efforts to be recognized.