The provincial government's five-year roadwork plan is getting applause from the industry association of companies that will be doing the work.

Jim Organ, executive director of Heavy Civil Association of Newfoundland Labrador, said Wednesday that the plan released Thursday is great for the industry.

"This is something we've been asking for, looking for, and promoting the benefits of," he said.

Makes contractor's job easier

Organ said the five-year plan will help contractors make decisions on hiring, capital expenditures and other planning.

"It just makes the contractor's job so much easier, so much simpler, to know what work is out there, what's going to happen in the short term with the early tenders and over the longer term with this five-year plan."

'It just gives everybody the ability to plan much better, to forecast much better, to make more-informed investment decisions.' - Jim Organ

"This is just a little bit of a road map of work to come, so it just gives everybody the ability to plan much better, to forecast much better, to make more-informed investment decisions," he said.

"And I think it'll result in lower pricing as well, as people are more aware of what's going to happen. So I think at the end of the day it's going to be win-win for everybody involved."

If all the tenders are out by March, before construction season actually begins, said Organ, work can start as early as weather allows. That will lengthen construction season, and spreading work out on a longer time frame will help reduce the effect on traffic, Organ added.

Transportation and Works Minister Al Hawkins says early tendering will reduce the political influence of awarding roadwork contracts. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Transportation and Works Minister Al Hawkins told CBC that early tendering will also help separate contracts from political influence.

"In 2015, there were millions of dollars of tender work that went out in August with an election coming in November," he said. "It was totally unacceptable."

The five-year-plan released by the government identifies the highest-priority work, as determined by rating projects based on road safety, usage and economic impact.

"We really have a very solid plan in place, so that we can move away from the old practice of doing roads piecemeal and not really putting a lot of research into it," he said.