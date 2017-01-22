For six years Adam Blanchard has worked to put out the best cheese possible and now, thanks to local farmers, he says it's getting better.

Late last year he got proper equipment and the right to buy milk right off the farm, instead of from the bigger companies who put the milk we drink into containers.

"This move here has really increased the quality, the production; everything about the cheese is so much better because we are working with a better product," Blanchard said.

Five Brothers Artisan Cheese is the lone cheesemaker in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Five Brothers owner Adam Blanchard says the company's new milk source has changed their cheese for the better. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Blanchard places his orders with the Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador and gets milk dropped off by local farmers near its production plant in the Goulds area of St. John's.

"We went from two-litre cartons to 20-litre poly bags to a milk holding tank of 4,500 litres," Blanchard said.

With the local milk supply, says Blanchard, the cheeses he makes are getting better.

Five Brothers owner Adam Blanchard says it can take up to nine hours to prepare a cheese for pressing. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"Day and night in the difference," he said.

"With our new milk source it's really changed our cheese for the better."

Blanchard's cheeses can already be found in many restaurants and shops across the island of Newfoundland, and the milk switch is something he hopes will allow Five Brothers to grow.

"Starting a small business, you never know what's going to happen day to day," he said.

"It's tough times these days for a lot of small businesses so it's all about adapting and changing as you go."

You can take a look inside Five Brothers Artisan Cheese in the video below.