Now, that's a big catch.

Wanda and Graham Kavanagh, fishing enthusiasts from Newfoundland and Labrador's Southern Shore, are $1 million richer after winning one of the top prizes on Atlantic Lottery's 100x's Multiplier scratch ticket.

"It's the most unbelievable feeling. You always hope to win big, but it's totally unreal to me that it happened," said Wanda.

It was only when the couple took the ticket to a convenience store did it start to sink in.

"The cashier came out from behind the counter dancing, crying, and hugging me. And I cried too," Wanda recalled.

The Kavanaghs plan to share their winnings with their six children and six grandchildren and replace Graham's seven-year-old truck, according to a media release from Atlantic Lottery Corporation on Friday.

Wanda Kavanagh says she has no plans to retire or travel. (Atlantic Lottery Corporation/Submitted)

But don't expect the Brigus South couple to spend their money on travel and retirement — arguably two of the most popular activities, following a big win.

"We are lucky. We love where we live and there's no need to leave here," Wanda said.

"Retire? Not a chance!" Graham said. "I'm quite content to fish for crab in the summer and partridge hunt with my dogs every day I'm not on the water."

The winning ticket was sold at O'Brien's Clover Farm in Cape Broyle.