The crew of a Newfoundland fishing boat was rescued early Monday after their vessel ran aground in St-Pierre-Miquelon.

Five fishermen from the Arlene & Adonna were taken to a hotel after their boat ran into the rocks on L'ile-aux-Marins, a small island in the St.-Pierre harbour.

Enrique Perez, the president of St-Pierre-Miquelon's Search and Rescue group, said the Société Nationale de Sauvetage en Mer had to leave the fishing vessel in place, but were able to take the fishermen off.

"We train every week about [this kind of situation]," Perez said on Monday. "It's pretty quick to get there."

The fishermen are staying at a hotel in the town, according to Perez, and were set to return to Newfoundland on Monday afternoon.

Perez said one of the crew was taken to hospital as a precaution, but there were no serious injuries.

According to Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Arlene & Adonna is not taking on water and officials in St-Pierre-Miquelon plan to retrieve the boat later this week.