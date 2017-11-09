Newfoundland and Labrador's fisheries minister will meet with his federal counterpart in New Brunswick Thursday.

Minister of Fisheries and Land Resources Gerry Byrne says he wants to discuss, among other issues, the transfer of 25 per cent of the Atlantic surf clam quota to an Indigenous group.

"This is obviously a very sensitive issue which demands a face-to-face meeting between myself and the minister," Byrne told CBC Radio's The Broadcast.

Byrne is flying to Moncton Thursday to meet with Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Dominic LeBlanc.

In September, LeBlanc announced Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will give 25 per cent of the current quota to a new licence holder. This change may force the seafood company Clearwater, which has a processing plant in Grand Bank, to lose its monopoly.

The new entrant must be mostly Canadian-owned and an Indigenous entity based in Atlantic Canada or Quebec.

Byrne is worried plant workers in Grand Bank could see less work if the surf clams are processed elsewhere.

"It is not only licensed fishermen who will be displaced from the fishery as a result of the Marshall decision, but crew members … and, if First Nations communities choose to develop their own processing facilities, plant workers as well."

Byrne said DFO has deliberately and specifically tried to encourage Indigenous participation in the commercial fishery for more than 25 years.

"We've got a road map here, and the road map says that it is in all of our best interest to create reconciliation with Indigenous inclusion and commercial fisheries by Indigenous participants, [it] is helpful and warranted and there is a process to do it by buying existing quota from willing participants who want to sell it and transfer it to Indigenous persons," he said.

"That has been the policy that has been in place for now 25 years. The surf clam decision is a dramatic change in that road map, in that framework."

So far three Indigenous groups in Newfoundland and Labrador have teamed up to try to get the licence and quota.

The partnership includes the Miawpukek First Nation, the Innu Nation and the Qalipu First Nation.

Clearwater, meanhwile, has announced a partnership with 13 Mi'kmaq bands in Nova Scotia to try to capture the new licence.