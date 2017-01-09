A fledgling fishers union is releasing the details of its application, with its president claiming it has enough membership cards to be certified. But the numbers aren't likely to convince the rival Fish, Food and Allied Workers union of FISH-NL's legitimacy.

In a statement released Monday morning, FISH-NL — which until now had refused to reveal how many people had signed on — claims a total of 2,372 harvesters from more than 300 communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

"From all indications that number represents well over 50 per cent of all inshore fish harvesters," said FISH-NL president Ryan Cleary in the statement.

How that "over 50 per cent" has been determined is unclear. The FFAW has repeatedly said the province has 10,800 harvesters registered with the provincial Fish Harvesters Cerfication Board.

FISH-NL basing totals on number of harvesters drawing EI

The FISH-NL statement says a federal Access to Information Act request revealed 6,354 harvesters received Employment Insurance in February 2015, the highest total in any month of that year.

The number of membership cards received by FISH-NL would represent only 37 per cent of that total. Cleary had said FISH-NL would need 40 per cent support to trigger a certification vote, and that threshold was a reduction of the union's previous target of 50 per cent.

The union's statement says those claim numbers also include offshore trawlermen, who it says won't be represented by FISH-NL, and their number "must be subtracted."

But in November, the union said it had distributed more than 9,000 membership cards across the province. The number of signed membership cards claimed by FISH-NL would represent 26 per cent of 9,000.

'A guessing game'

Just what the number that "must be subtracted" for FISH-NL to hit a 40 per cent target would be is unclear, and Cleary says the certification process has been "a guessing game" from the beginning.

"From the total number of inshore fish harvesters in the province to who they are and where they live, we've been working with our hands tied behind our back from the start and we've still gotten the job done."

But Cleary has also said the union had received "thousands" of membership cards — if the numbers are accurate, it did, but just barely. FISH-NL also said in December it had the support of 80 per cent of harvesters it had contacted. For that to be accurate, that would suggest the union spoke to about 3,000 harvesters.

But Monday's statement also claims it has heard from harvesters who say they've been "threatened and intimidated" against signing FISH-NL cards — a claim the FFAW denies — and that other fishers tied through financial arrangements to fish processors have also been advised not to sign.