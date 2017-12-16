Winter is coming, and fast.

Twenty-five to 35 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by early Sunday across much of the Avalon Peninsula, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

While most of the Avalon will see all snow, areas of the southeast Avalon, especially along the southern shore may see some rain and ice mixing in, keeping amounts a little lower.

The Burin Peninsula, Clarenville and Bonavista regions are expected to receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, while most of the central part of Newfoundland will receive just two to five centimetres.

Updated Saturday Snowfall Map

Couple of points:

•Track of low will be very key.

•Note that mixing with ice/rain over the Southeast Avalon.

•IF Metro sees some mixing, amounts will be lower than as advertised here.

•Stay tuned for updates on Saturday morning.#nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/qWzlKTovrv — @ryansnoddon

The snow will likely begin mid to late morning on Saturday, with the steadiest snow fall happening in the early afternoon through to the evening.

Snoddon said Friday that snow will fall at a rate of three to five plus centimetres per hour during that time.

High winds will make for an even messier forecast with gusts between 70 and 100 km/hr peaking during late Saturday afternoon through to midnight. Wind gusts could reach 120 km/h along the coast of the Avalon Peninsula late Saturday.