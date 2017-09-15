Mounties and other first responders gathered in Bay Bulls Friday to honour RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe who died by suicide on Monday.

Members of the RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, firefighters, paramedics, corrections officers and others attended the memorial service at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church.

O'Keefe died by suicide Monday, after a battle with post-traumatic stress syndrome. He was 47.

The well-known officer was a 17-year veteran of the RCMP and was highly regarded.

O'Keefe's death has focused attention on the pressures faced by police officers as they do their job. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

RCMP officers, wearing their formal red dress, greeted people at the front door of the church, while loud speakers allowed those outside of the church to listen to the service for O'Keefe

At the start of the funeral, O'Keefe's parents addressed those gathered in Bay Bulls.

"Trevor was a great man. He dearly loved us. God bless all of you for coming here to support him. He would have loved it," O'Keefe's father Pierre said.

His mother, Biddy, said she and her family are heartbroken.

"Trevor has left us a legacy that will live forever. A kind-hearted man, he was generous. His love knew no bounds. His love of his friends was genuine," she said.

"He would shine those [RCMP] boots would until they glistened."

Flags were lowered Friday to honour RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

RCMP Staff Sgt. Boyd Merrill told CBC News that his friend and colleague had a good sense of humour and was a caring and fun-loving person.

"Trevor O'Keefe was an amazing individual," Merrill said.

"Not only was he an amazing police officer, he was a tremendous father. He was just a joy to be around for co-workers and the communities that he worked in. He was well known for his compassion and his understanding."

O'Keefe was close to his Irish roots, and was laid to rest Friday on the Southern Shore he loved at the Tors Cove Roman Catholic cemetery.