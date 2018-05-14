The band's name is Trend, but the sound is classic

The members of the band Trend are in their late teens and early twenties, but their musical influences come from music made well before they were born.

"We didn't get to experience the 70s per se," said Trend's bass player Aaron Lear.

"But growing up, there's been a lot of it played through my house."

Trend has an energetic sound that owes a lot to 70s southern rock and 90s grunge.

Power, who had been playing guitar since he was a little boy, discovered rock bands of the early 90s while working a day job.

"When I started out working, I really got into the 90s music because the guys I worked with really enjoyed it," said Power.

"I really got into Pearl Jam."

Band interview process

In many ways, the members of Trend are old souls. The quartet of musicians got together through wanted ads.

"The first part of our process is a sit-down interview at a coffee shop," said Lear.

"You notice how they are with showing up on time, and you can talk to them about their inspirations, see if they're clicking with the same sort of stuff as you," said Lear.

"And if they seem like they've made the cut for that, we set up an audition."

With singer Tristen Lee and drummer Ricky Hineman added to the lineup, the band is planning a tour across Atlantic Canada in July and as far west as Montreal and Toronto

"We're hoping to make a living out of it," said Power.

"Or at least out of music."

Have a listen to Aaron Lear and Stephen Power's conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

Members of the band Trend stop by the Weekend AM studio for a First Listen to their debut album, Getaway 19:30

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.