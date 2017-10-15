Rachel Cousins of St. John's is still in high school, but she's already been focused on her career goal for years.

"From a young age I decided I wanted to be a solo performer," said Cousins.

"My dream was to have people singing my lyrics back to me, in huge venues like Madison Square Garden."

Cousins' latest step toward that goal is her debut solo EP, This Fire.

