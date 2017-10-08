"We are a metal band, but we are also much more than that," says Taylor Roberts, guitarist and vocalist with the St. John's-based heavy metal band the Combine.

"We have clean, melodic stuff," added guitarist Mike Mercer.

If you could imagine (the rock band) Rush was heavier, that's what we tend to go for."

Have a listen to Mike Mercer and Taylor Roberts' conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett about the Combine's new album, Void and Vessel.

