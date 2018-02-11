Musician Steve Haley, originally from Placentia, had been working in the St. John's music scene in the early 2000s for a few years, and he was feeling a bit restless.

"I wanted to play a few more places besides St. John's or the 10-hour trek to Corner Brook," said Haley.

"I initially thought that moving to Halifax would be the thing, and then Sackville [New Brunswick] turned out to be this perfect junction."

Originally from Placentia

Haley grew up in Placentia, and while living in St. John's he played in a band called the Human Soundtrack. In 2005 he moved to Amherst, N.S.

While living in Amherst, he and his partner kept going to Sackville, to take in music and art. Six years ago, they decided that's where the action was, and they moved there.

Stay for a while, stay for life

Haley said Sackville, with its large student population at Mount Allison University, and its geographical location in the Maritimes, is a popular spot for touring and local musicians.

"Artists come and go, and stay for little residencies, or stay for life," said Haley.

"Two hours in any direction, you hit Fredericton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, and anywhere in between."

