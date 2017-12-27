All four members of Rum Ragged say they have one thing in common — when they were growing up, music was always on the go in their homes during Christmas.

"Constantly," said accordion player and singer Aaron Collis.

"That was something we discussed," added guitarist and singer Mark Manning.

"Around Christmas time it was constant music."

A few bars' rest

After a busy December of Christmas gigs, Collis, Manning, and the two other band members, Michael Boone and Anthony Chafe, will get a few days off to spend time with their families between Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

But they are still going to need to have their instruments ready.

"We'd get in trouble if we didn't," said Collis.

"It's not like we've got an option not to," added Manning.

Hear Aaron Collis and Mark Manning of Rum Ragged talk with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.