Michelle Noftall's second solo album, Roots in the Water, is a concept album which digs into an extraordinary tale from Noftall's family history.

"My great-grandfather, James Inniss, was a stowaway from Barbados," said Noftall.

"He arrived in Fortune around 1900, and he stayed there."

In researching more about her great-grandfather's story, Noftall learned that Inniss was biracial, and about 14 years old when he boarded a ship in Barbados that eventually pulled into port in Fortune, on the Burin Peninsula.

James and Nancy Inniss were Michelle Noftall's great-grandfather and great-grandmother. (Courtesy Michelle Noftall)

There, Inniss fell in love with and eventually married Nancy Lake, a young woman from a prominent family in Fortune.

Together, they raised seven children, including Noftall's grandfather.

Inspired by their love

Noftall said as she was researching her great-grandfather's story, the songs for Roots in the Water came quite easily to her.

She said that the story of James Inniss appears to have a happy ending.

"His marriage to Nancy was sustaining through a lot," said Noftall.

"I like to think it was the acceptance in the community and the love that he found."

