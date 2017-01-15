For Melanie O'Brien, the title of her new album, Shining in the Blue, is the way she aims to live her life.

"It's shining through everything, not just the blue or the hard times, but shining through the good things, whatever you do," she said.

O'Brien is busy at many creative and musical pursuits, including musical theatre, songwriting, teaching, and performing pop-rock music.

She said she's making sure all her projects in some way, involve using her voice.

"'I'm a singer first," said O'Brien.

"I'm someone who just wants to sing."

Have a listen to Melanie O'Brien's conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.