Mark Bragg enters a different season of music and life

A Newfoundland musician who's been a staple in the rock scene for two decades has signed with the influential Canadian label Arts & Crafts, it was announced Monday.

Mark Bragg will join a roster that includes critical darlings like Broken Social Scene, Feist, Dan Mangan and the late Gord Downie.

Bragg. who moved from St. John's to Corner Brook in the fall of 2017, has also released a new album with a sound that's a departure from his usual music.

He said the album, Winter, came about partly because of his habit of procrastination.

"I kept seeing this image of Snow White in a snowstorm," joked Bragg, referring to the white space of an empty page.

"The visual could easily darker more mature themes of love and loss," Bragg added.

"A lot that imagery kept showing up in some of these songs."

Music and life changes

Winter is a filled with lower key ballads and piano based songs, which is a bit of a change from the often raucous, high-energy songs Bragg performs with a full band.

Bragg's life has changed, too. In the past few years, Bragg has been working on film scores, documentaries, and has taken some university courses, along with relocating his family to Corner Brook.

"It's fun to be somewhere new, the west coast [music scene] is almost a different world," said Bragg.

Bragg said he has been playing in smaller, quieter venues and house concerts, which suits the songs on Winter.

"I'm doing lovely spaces which are friendly to that kind of music."

"It's good timing that I should make an album like this."

