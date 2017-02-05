On her new album Raised on This, Colleen Power is going back to her roots with the tunes that started her musical journey.

The record is filled with Newfoundland and Irish traditional favourites, songs Power says she grew up listening to and singing.

"I just bit the bullet and said 'I want to record these songs for my family and my friends to hear me singing them on an album,'" she said.

Power said she had wanted to record the songs for a long time and felt it was right to finally put them on an album.

"I was sort of going through a rough time and I didn't want to be spewing out negative lyrics, so I thought, 'Wow, this is the perfect time for me to do this now,' to take my mind off everything and do a real nice job with these songs I dearly love."

