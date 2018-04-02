After half a century, Anita Best and Sandy Morris finally make an album together

Sandy Morris and Anita Best have been friends and fellow musicians since the late 1960s, but their new album, Some Songs, is the first time they have recorded as a duo.

"It just seemed like we should do something permanent, so they [the songs] don't go when we do," joked Morris.

Some Songs is a collection of 16 tracks, mostly written by Newfoundland and Labrador songwriters, with a few French folk songs thrown into the mix.

Artistic legends

Both Morris and Best are legends in the artistic life of Newfoundland and Labrador.

They were around during the cultural renaissance of the early 1970s, when young artists started putting their own spins on traditional Newfoundland and Labrador culture.

Morris is a member of the Wonderful Grand Band, and has played in dozens of bands of many musical genres. He's also a respected music producer and mentor.

Best is well known for her singing with Pamela Morgan of Figgy Duff, and for her work as a folklorist, collecting and performing traditional folk songs of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Keeping it fresh

Even though Best and Morris are now seasoned veterans in the provincial music scene, they are always looking for fresh angles in their work.

"I like to try to find more modern settings for the traditional songs," said Morris. "I look for something that's a little bit hipper and groovier."

"I'm a real believer in that what you do is bring the traditions of your forefathers into your generation and you pass them on to the next generation," said Best.

Weekend AM host Heather Barrett caught up with Morris and Best at the March Hare in Corner Brook in early March.

Anita Best and Sandy Morris sit down with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett at the March Hare in Corner Brook to talk about their new album, Some Songs. 15:45

