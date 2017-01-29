Adrian House has toured in rock bands and played folk songs for whale watching tourists, but it took the RPM Challenge to push him into creating his new solo album, called Love a Man.

The international RPM Challenge is a popular winter activity for Newfoundland and Labrador musicians. Musicians of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to create an album of music during the month of February.

House managed to complete just four songs during his RPM Challenge, but he wasn't deterred by missing the Feb. 28 deadline.

"From there I just went on and I managed to get an album out of it."

Love A Man features a wide range of musical styles, from folk to blues to French cabaret.

"I just wanted to explore any influences that I had and let my creative juices flow any way I wanted them to. It's all the different genres of music that I love."

Have a listen to Adrian House's conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

