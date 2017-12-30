With a new year fast approaching, it will be peak season for fireworks retailers in Newfoundland and Labrador this weekend.

The first moments of 2018 could also be the pinnacle of witless mishaps for pyro-loving partygoers.

Fire departments will be on standby for calls stemming from fireworks displays — both municipal showcases and backyard hobbyists.

How to set off fireworks safely2:03

So to educate the masses, the CBC's Ryan Cooke bought some fireworks and had some experts show him basic safety measures.

1. Read the instructions

This one should be obvious, right?

But when buying a box with dozens of fireworks together, the instructions are not always the same.

"Read the directions on each unit. Each of them are different," said Insp. Gary Power of the St. John's Regional Fire Department. "The directions have to come in both French and English. If you don't have that on your unit, it's not certified to be used here."

Insp. Gary Power of the St. John's Regional Fire Department urges people to read the instructions before setting off fireworks. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Some of them will require you to bury them in sand or snow to ensure they are stabilized — especially if it is a firework with multiple shots coming from one unit.

"If that tips, it starts firing at your spectators and firing at your houses," Power said. "Take the time to put some sand around it or put some snow around it, pack it in tight [and] make sure it's safe."

2. Don't drink and light fireworks

Just as you should have a designated driver if you plan to drink on New Year's Eve, you should have a designated fireworks operator.

The person should be completely sober and over the age of 18.

Brian Ellsworth, manager at Eastern Audio, says he tells each customer how to safely handle fireworks. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"Have someone who is sober — that is very important," said Brian Ellsworth, manager at Eastern Audio, a major fireworks retailer in St. John's.

"You want people to enjoy a New Year's celebration, not end up in the hospital or in some emergency or fire."

3. Bring a bucket of water

If anything should happen, it's important to have some water on standby.

When using fireworks, there is always the risk an errant flanker or misfired unit could start a fire. Be diligent and always prepared to douse some flames.

Fireworks are not meant to be shot in winds greater than 25 km/h and should be handled in a space at least 30 metres by 30 metres. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Water can also come in handy if you get a dud, a firework that doesn't go off after it is ignited. In that case, wait at least 30 minutes before approaching the dud and then soak it in cold water.

Once all your fireworks have been shot off and the show is done, let the casings sit for a half-hour before putting them all in water and disposing of them.

4. Give yourself space

While many people set off fireworks in their backyards, most shouldn't.

According to Power, people should give themselves a 30x30-metre space to light fireworks with nothing overhead.

Fireworks are a staple of New Year's Eve but can be dangerous if not handled properly. (CBC)

To put that in context, that's about the length of a basketball court or the size of a baseball infield.

"That's quite a large area, and a lot of people don't have it," Power said.

Also be mindful of power lines — a common mistake people make is to shoot off fireworks without looking up to see what's above them.

5. Mind the wind

Strong gusts have wreaked havoc around the province for the past week, with winds regularly topping 100 km/h.

With a dodgy forecast for the weekend, Power is reminding people fireworks should not be set off in winds greater than 25 km/h.

As with all the other rules, however, this one is often unknown or ignored.

"People do try it," Power said. "We've seen it in the past. And we've seen remnants of fireworks land on your neighbour's property and down the road."