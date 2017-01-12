The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a series of fires at a Memorial University library.

A statement from the university this week said there have been three incidents at the Queen Elizabeth II library:

On Jan. 6, a small fire, quickly contained, was discovered in a men's washroom on the third floor, prompting the evacuation of the building. Three days later, the same thing happened, and on Tuesday, there was evidence discovered of another attempted fire in a men's washroom.

A spokesperson for Memorial University declined to comment Thursday on the fires, and referred inquiries to the RNC. A statement on MUN's website asks anyone who sees "unusual or suspicious activity" to the school's campus enforcement office.

"The university is fully prepared to take action and prosecute any individual(s) deliberately and maliciously setting fires and putting people at risk," says the statement.