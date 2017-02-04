The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is actively searching for suspects involved in a confrontation at a Mount Pearl residence.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, RNC officers responded to a report of a weapons offence at the home.

Once at the scene, officers determined that "multiple individuals" had entered the house and confronted the residents with firearms and what police referred to as "edged weapons."

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the RNC added that no shots were fired.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Forensic Identification Section in an effort to identify and locate the suspects.