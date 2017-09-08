The RCMP are investigating a fire in Victoria that damaged several vehicles on an abandoned lot.

CBC News has learned the fire is connected to a home invasion in the Conception Bay North community last weekend where three men were charged with break and enter and assault.

Sources say Wednesday's blaze targeted land owned by a 50-year-old man charged in Saturday's incident. In a twist, however, none of the vehicles parked on the vacant lot belonged to the landowner.

Police would not confirm a connection between the two incidents but said their investigation was ongoing.

The burned land is located on Church Road in Victoria.

Four people were taken to hospital on Saturday with non-life threatening injuries. Two of the injured lived in the home while two of the accused were also injured.

The three accused — 27, 50 and 56 — appeared in court on Tuesday.